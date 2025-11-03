Peru City Council to meet Monday to discuss utility easement, tax agreement

A new decorative clock was unveiled Wednesday in front of Peru City Hall. The clock was paid for by Anne Baker, and it contains a plaque honoring her late husband, Donald Baker, former longtime mayor of Peru. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Peru City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, with residents invited to watch live on the City of Peru’s YouTube channel.

The agenda includes a review of monthly reports from the Peru Police Department and the Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service for September.

Council committees will present updates, including the Finance Committee’s review of disbursements scheduled for Nov. 5. The Public Works Committee will discuss and consider approving barge and crane services from River Docks at a cost of $25,600.

Several ordinances are slated for consideration, including:

Acceptance of a public utility easement from Canam Steel Corporation at 9 Unytite Drive.

An amendment to the city’s telecommunications code to adopt a cable/video service provider fee.

Execution of a tax increment financing and redevelopment agreement with Babs Brew LLC, including the sale of property at 2130 4th Street.

Purchase of approximately one acre of real estate from Carus Corporation on May Road.

The council will also review a request from Women’s Build Zion United Church of Christ to place a temporary event sign advertising a Christmas cookie sale at Shooting Park Road and Peoria Street from Nov. 23 to Dec. 15.

Residents can participate in public comment before the council begins its business.