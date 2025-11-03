Morris Hospital welcomes new cardiologist with Ottawa office

Dr. Jibran Rana, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, has joined Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists and will now see patients in Ottawa, Morris, and Dwight. (Photo Provided by Janet Long)

Morris Hospital has added a new interventional cardiologist, Dr. Jibran Rana, who will see patients at the hospital’s Ottawa office on Polaris Circle, as well as at locations in Morris and Dwight.

A board-certified interventional cardiologist, Dr. Rana treats a range of heart and vascular conditions, including heart disease, hypertension, arrhythmias, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, and congenital heart disease. He also performs advanced procedures in the Morris Hospital cath lab, such as angiography and coronary and endovascular interventions.

Dr. Rana earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in Las Vegas, followed by fellowships in cardiology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and in interventional and structural cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey.

He is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rana, call 815-705-1000 or visit Morris Hospital’s website.