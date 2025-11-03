Shaw Local

2025 BCR Sectional Volleyball Previews

The Princeton Tigresses celebrate their regional championship victory at Prouty Gym Thursday night. The title is the 20th in program history, the first since 2021. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Class 2A Riverdale Sectional

Team to beat: (2) Eureka (31-5)

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Match 1 - (5) Riverdale (23-10-1) vs. (2) Eureka (31-5), 6 p.m. Match 2 - (3) Princeton (21-13-1) vs. (4) Peoria Notre Dame (24-12), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6: Championship - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: The Tigresses won their first regional title in four years and 20th in program history on their home court, defeating Three Rivers rival Newman 25-18, 25-16. Now they set their sights on their first sectional title since 2010. The Tigresses have a history of sectionals at Riverdale, having lost to the host Rams in the finals after defeating Brimfield in the semifinals. ... Notre Dame upset Chillicothe IVC 25-22, 25-18 at the Mercer County Regional. IVC beat Princeton 25-12, 25-25 on Oct. 6. Notre Dame last won regionals in 2017 in Class 3A. All of the Irish’s 14 previous regional titles were in Class AA or 3A. ... Eureka knocked out El Paso-Gridley, which placed fourth at state last year, 25-12, 25-22, for the Monmouth-Roseville Regional title. The Hornets last won a regional and sectional in 2018, two years after winning the 2A state championship. ... Riverdale punched its ticket by upsetting Erie-Prophetstown, the Three Rivers East champ, 25-23, 25-19, in the regionals finals at Rock Falls. Like Princeton, Riverdale won its first regional since 2021, and is seeking its first sectional since 2012 when it finished third at state in 2A.

Next: Winner advances to the Mendota Supersectional to face the winner of the Peotone Sectional at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10.

OTHER SECTIONALS

At Class 1A Abingdon-Avon

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Match 1 - (3) ROWVA-Williamsfield (32-6) vs. (4) Tremont (20-17), 6 p.m. Match 2 - (4) Orion (21-15) vs. (3) Brimfield (22-7), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6: Championship - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: R-W beat host Bureau Valley and Wethersfield in three sets, both Lincoln Trail Conference rivals, for a regional championship.

At Class 3A LaSalle-Peru

Tuesday: Match 1 - (1) Morris (30-6) vs. (2) La Salle-Peru (30-5), 6 p.m. Match 2 - (5) Washington (21-14) vs. (3) Sycamore (20-14), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6: Championship - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: L-P beat Geneseo 27-25, 25-20 for the regional title at Metamora, the 23rd in program history, and seek its first sectional since 2015. ... The winner advances to the Washington Supersectional to face the sectional winner from Kankakee.

- Kevin Hieronymus

The Princeton Tigresses celebrate their regional semifinal win over Kewanee at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses will meet Peoria Notre Dame at the Riverdale Sectional on Tuesday. (Mike Vaughn)

