Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins 1A XC sectional, Indians advance to state as team: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls cross country

Sandwich’s Weber wins sectional: In the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, Sandwich’s Sunny Weber ran to the first-place finish in 16:30.9, and the Indians finished sixth as a team to advance to the state meet next weekend at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

After Weber for Sandwich was Kayla Kressin (45th, 20:36.2), Isla Stevens (47th, 20:37.2), Emily Urbanski (56th, 20:51.5) and Karlee Henkins (83rd, 21:54.7).

Seneca, which finished 14th and failed to move on, was led by Lily Mueller (29th, 19:53.5, PR), Lila Coleman (55th, 20:49.9), Talia Jenkins (99th, 22:33.2), Julie Mueller (101st, 22:38.5) and Ruthie Steffes (124th, 24:17).

Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers (9th, 18:34.4) earned an individual state qualifying spot, while Chloe Biros (20:22.8) finished 35th.

Somonauk’s Emma Rominski placed 109th in 23:01.

Ottawa’s Harstad, Streator’s Trammel have seasons end: In the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional at Richmond Hill Park, the Pirates’ Ailey Harsted (80th, 21:36.52) and the Bulldogs’ Luca Trammel (85th, 21:45.71) did not advance.

Boys cross country

Somonauk's Landin Stillwell (Brian Hoxsey)

Somonauk’s Stillwell advances to state meet: In the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, Somonauk’s Landin Stilwell finished eighth in a time of 15 minutes, 40.3 seconds to earn a return spot in next weekend’s state finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Stillwell and Dwight’s Joe Faris (10th, 15:41.6) were the lone Times-area runners to advance.

After Stillwell for the Bobcats, which placed 15th of the 21 teams, were Caden Hamer (31st, 16:31.9), Gunnar Swenson (77th, 17:28.5), Aidan Wesson (138th, 19:11.5), Porter Snider (145th, 19:47.8) and Isaac Noble (146th, 19:57.2).

Leading the way for Sandwich, which placed 10th, was Alan Parkison (27th, 16:29.6), Logan Trigg (32nd, 16:32.8), Nolan Minard (50th, 16:54.3), Alex Walsh (81st, 17:37.3) and Lincoln Minard (106th, 18:08.5).

Seneca, which finished 18th, was led by Callum Wright (67th, 17:14.4), Liam Baima (83rd, 17:39.8), Brady Fort (104th, 18:08), Jaxson Finch (105th, 18:08.2) and Landon Hebel (129th, 18:59.3).

Marquette’s Mackinnley Thompson placed 92nd in 17:51.3.

Ottawa fails to advance from Geneseo: In the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional at Richmond Hill Park, the Pirates finished 15th of 18 teams and failed to advance in Saturday’s race.

Ottawa was led by Atlas Brown (73rd, 17:22.24), Connor Medina (85th, 17:35.47), Grant Smithmeyer (91st, 17:39.3), Kaleb Nimke (105th, 17:51) and Aries Brown (110th, 18:18.91).

Football

Pawnee 42, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 30: At Pawnee on Friday, the Falcons (6-4) trailed the host Indians 7-0 after the first quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 36-30 heading to the fourth in the loss in the opening round of the Illinois 8-man Football Association playoffs.