Starved Rock State Park hosts U of I Extension state conference

An aerial view of the fall colors near Lovers Leap on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. The park hosted nearly 200 Master Naturalists in October for the University of Illinois Extension's state conference. (Scott Anderson)

Starved Rock State Park, the most visited state park in Illinois, hosted 180 University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and staff on Oct. 9 and 10 for their annual state conference.

Set against migrating pelicans on the Illinois River and bald eagles soaring above the park’s sandstone bluffs, the conference brought together volunteers from across Illinois to share ideas and gain skills for local environmental stewardship.

Illinois, known as the Prairie State, contains 14 distinct natural divisions, all facing challenges such as habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and climate change. Conference speakers emphasized that ongoing efforts by environmental stewards, both large and small, make a difference in conservation.

“You all are the inspiration for the hope that I have in a better future and a better world, and I want to say thank you,” said Master Naturalist Program Specialist Abigail Garofalo in her welcome address.

The conference began with guided tours of Starved Rock State Park, Lock and Dam, Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, Dayton Bluffs Preserve and the Illinois River. Participants hiked to observe birds and geological features and kayaked through wetlands to study local wildlife.

The second day featured presentations on wildlife rehabilitation, tick safety, emerging water contaminants, wetland ecology, and native plants. A panel discussed community science opportunities, highlighting how public participation in bird surveys has provided decades of data to guide conservation efforts.

Keynote speaker Tara Beveroth, an avian ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, underscored the importance of citizen science in tracking bird population trends.

Emily Hansen, Commercial Agriculture Educator with local Extension offices in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties coordinated the conference.

“It was a pleasure to support the dedicated volunteers who make such a meaningful impact in our communities and to introduce them to the fantastic natural areas in La Salle County,” Hansen said.

Illinois has about 900 Master Naturalist volunteers who study topics including botany, environmental ethics, archaeology, climate, forestry, geology, prairies, mammals, birds, insects, and urban and agricultural systems. They apply their knowledge through projects like invasive species removal, habitat restoration, and wildlife monitoring.

The Master Naturalist program is offered through local Illinois Extension offices statewide. More information is available at extension.illinois.edu/MN.

The Extension’s natural resources, environment, and energy program provides research-based education to promote healthy ecosystems and resilient communities. It supports volunteer programs, including Master Naturalists, Climate Steward, and Master Watershed Stewards.

University of Illinois Extension serves all 102 Illinois counties with educational programs and partnerships. It is the public outreach arm of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Learn more at extension.illinois.edu.