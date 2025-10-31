Area schools brace for impact as free lunch funding changes loom

As potential cuts to federal free and reduced lunch reimbursements raise concern for schools statewide, Mendota High School officials say they’re preparing for possible disruptions that could impact over half of their students.

No changes have taken effect yet, but schools are concerned about possible funding problems ahead.

Mendota High School Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said about 260 of the school’s 500 students qualify for free or reduced price meals through the National School Lunch Program, many of them automatically eligible through SNAP benefits.

“These families will be impacted by the SNAP benefits elimination,” Aughenbaugh said. “We need to increase our support to students and families as necessary.”

To prepare for the potential confirmation of federal funding cuts, Aughenbaugh said the school has shared additional food resources with families, including the Feed His Children program - a local ministry of CrossBridge Church that provides a free bag of groceries every two weeks to households in need within the Mendota High School district.

The program serves families experiencing financial hardship, including those who qualify for free or reduced lunch, and allows for exceptions in emergency circumstances such as sudden loss of income or foster placement.

Families can sign up through school social worker Dave Roden, who helps coordinate pickup through the school’s business office.

The school also operates the Trojan Armory, a small on-campus store that offers nonperishable food and basic supplies to students.

Aughenbaugh said Mendota’s community has been generous and quick to respond when help is needed.

“We are fortunate because the Mendota community is very generous and will respond with support if and when asked by the schools,” Aughenbaugh said.

However, she expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding federal reimbursements and USDA commodity food donations if funding interruptions continue.

“But if these reimbursements to schools stop, it will be a significant problem for us,” Aughenbaugh said.

Other area districts said they expect little or no immediate impact.

Streator Elementary District 44 Superintendent Jeff Alstadt said all students get free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that covers meal costs for schools with many low-income families.

“Our students and their families will not be negatively impacted by any changes to the standard free and reduced-price eligibility guidelines,” Alstadt said.

Mendota Elementary District 289 also participates in the CEP program, ensuring free meals for all students through at least June 2027.

Most Illinois schools take part in the program, but those under the CEP aren’t affected right away because their funding is set for several years at a time.

Ottawa High School Superintendent Mike Cushing said OTHS is not part of the National School Lunch Program and any federal changes to that system won’t impact the school. He said about 34% of OTHS students currently qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

For Mendota High School, unfortunately, the uncertainty remains.

With almost half its students relying on federally assisted meals, the district plans to continue coordinating with community partners to make sure students get fed if the program falls.