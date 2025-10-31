Magnolia man ID’d as victim in fatal Tuesday crash on I-39

La Salle County authorities have identified the victim killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 39 between Oglesby and Tonica.

The decedent was identified as Robert Daniel Allen Haig, 26, of Magnolia, La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch said in a press release.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to an area hospital, Ploch said.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted on Oct. 29, Ploch said, but preliminary results are still pending and further forensic and toxicology testing is pending the final outcome.

This incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.