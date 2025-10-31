Claire Boudreau named La Salle-Peru High School DAR award winner

La Salle-Peru Township High School senior Claire Boudreau was named the 2025-26 Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

The award is presented to a senior based on the qualities of patriotism, service, leadership and dependability to an outstanding degree.

Boudreau was selected for the award by the high school’s faculty. She is the daughter of Nathan and Rebecca Boudreau of Oglesby.

“When it comes to identifying the most outstanding seniors in the Class of 2026, Claire Boudreau is a name that comes to the majority of staff and students’ minds. No matter the circumstance, Claire lives with the highest integrity and standards. She volunteers on almost every school-wide committee, is dedicated to her academics and sports teams, holds leadership positions in so many clubs, and most importantly, is an unwavering leader by example. Claire carries herself with an incomparable level of poise, productivity, and enthusiasm and is truly a gift to our school and community.” La Salle-Peru Township High School counseling department chair Emily Carney said in a news release.

Boudreau is involved in many activities and athletics at La Salle-Peru Township High School such as student council, softball, Link Crew, senior board, and Cavalettes. She also served as Superfans and CAVS Day leader. Boudreau plans on majoring in special education at a four-year university and trying out for a collegiate dance team.