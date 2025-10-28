Wyanet Meat Shop to reopen under new owners for 2025 season

The Wyanet Meat Shop, formerly known as Wyanet Meat Locker, will soon reopen under new ownership.

The new owners are Payton and Regan Shipp.

“We look forward to opening for deer processing for the 2025 season as soon as possible,” read a post on the business’s Facebook page.

The longtime business at 218 Raolroad St. closed in August.

