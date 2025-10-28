Tokarz to discuss World War II subs at Nov. 2 presentation in Ottawa

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum has added a special lecture to its November schedule. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum has added a special lecture to its November schedule.

Joe Tokarz will give a talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, about the 28 submarines that traveled down the Illinois River from their manufacturing facility in Wisconsin to the Gulf of Mexico and into World War II.

Cost will be $10. The fee includes light snacks. Seating may be limited, so reserve your place in advance.

The museum is also accepting reservations for the “Wallace Week” showings of the new documentary, “Forgotten Valor, the Life and Death of General W. H. L. Wallace,” Ottawa’s hometown general from the Civil War.

Public showings are at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 20. Seats are limited. Cost is $10.

The museum is featuring many new additions to this year’s Veterans Day display, as well as another of Rena’s scrapbooks. Rena Monterastelli made seven scrapbooks during World War II, and this year is Book 4.

If your family’s soldier, sailor, WAAC, or WAVE served during the middle of the war (1943), we may have their article or photo up from her scrapbook. They have been alphabetized and are easy to find. We also have displays covering most of the other wars that local people have served in. Honor your local military heroes by coming in to learn their stories.

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is located at 1100 Canal St., Ottawa.