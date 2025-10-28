St. Bede partners with Red Cross for Nov. 4 blood drive

Phlebotomist Joan Falkenhan shakes a blood donation bag to prevent clotting during an American Red Cross blood drive outside the Castle Bank on Greenwood Avenue in DeKalb Thursday, July 12, 2012. (Rob Winner)

St. Bede Academy in Peru has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a public blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, in the Perino Science Center.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome as availability allows.

All donors who give at this blood drive will receive a $20 e-gift card.

Save time with RapidPass. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass online health history questionnaire before their appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information and to get started.

For this drive, donations have an even greater impact. For every 100 pints of blood collected, the American Red Cross will award a $1,000 scholarship to one or more graduating seniors at St. Bede Academy.

Donor generosity not only helps save lives but also supports local students in achieving their educational goals.

St. Bede Academy is at 24 U.S. Hwy. 6, Peru.