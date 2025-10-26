St. Bede grad honored by Kansas Board of Regents

Christopher Leonard, director of counseling and psychological Services at Wichita State University, has been named Staff of the Year by the Kansas Board of Regents. Leonard is a 2004 graduate of St. Bede Academy. (Photo provided by Wichita State University)

Dr. Leonard is a 2004 graduate of St. Bede Academy. His wife, Melissa Newton, is a 2003 graduate of St. Bede. Dr. Leonard was also awarded the highest award at Wichita State University in May, the Wayne Carlisle Distinguished Service Award, the president’s award, and is on numerous boards.

“I see this award as a recognition of the collective effort of our entire team,” Leonard said. “It’s not just my award; it belongs to all of us.”

Since stepping into the role of director in July 2023, CAPS has expanded applied learning opportunities, addressed pay inequities and fostered a wellness-focused workplace culture. These efforts have reduced staff turnover, shortened wait times and allowed students greater access to therapy.

“While I’m proud of these accomplishments, what means the most to me is supporting the professional growth of our trainees and walking alongside students on their personal journeys,” he said. “I’m continuously inspired by our staff’s dedication and the resilience of the students we serve.”