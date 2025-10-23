The Mound opens in Oglesby, offering baseball, softball training year-round

The Mound is a baseball and softball training facility in Oglesby dedicated to helping athletes develop their skills and passion for the game year-round. (Photo by Penny Volkert)

The Mound is a baseball and softball training facility in Oglesby dedicated to helping athletes develop their skills and passion for the game year-round.

The facility offers walk-in cage rentals in 30-minute and one-hour increments, as well as memberships that provide discounted rates and exclusive perks.

Athletes can also take advantage of specialized softball instruction, including pitching lessons with Lainie Smyk and hitting and catching lessons with additional experienced coaches.

Baseball instruction is expected to be added in the coming months.

Cage rentals include access to a baseball and softball pitching machine for hitting practice and a speed radar to help players track their progress and reach new goals.

The facility also features a workout area, resistance bands for warm-ups, and an agility ladder to help athletes improve all aspects of their game. The goal is to help players improve their game while fostering a lifelong love for baseball and softball.

The Mound is open from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Booking is simple for both members and non-members — just visit www.TheMoundTrainingFacility.com and click “Schedule Cagetime” in the upper right corner to reserve a spot.

For more information about memberships, cage rentals or lessons, visit the website, check out The Mound on Facebook and Instagram, or stop by during business hours. The Mound is at 323 E. Walnut St., Oglesby.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.