LaMoille celebrates senior night with first win

LaMoille's Olivia Glasper (9) and Jena Monroe (16) defend the net as Vivian Lopez makes a play for DePue Tuesday night at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille. The Lions won 25-20, 25-17 to notch their first win. (Hal Adkins)

It was the last time LaMoille‘s three seniors were going to play at home in the Lions Den.

They wanted to make it special.

Ella Ryan, Grace Kelly and Taylor Wamhoff did just that, playing a big role in leading the Lions to a 25-20, 25-17 senior night win over DePue in Little Ten Conference play, their first of the season in 20 matches.

The Lions senior trio said it was a fun night and couldn’t have asked for a better senior night.

“It’s very exciting. We finally got this win in the books,” Wamhoff said. “It was perfect.”

“I think it was great, It was fun. We all had a good time. It was just a good game,” Ryan said.

“I’m excited I got to win on this court one last time. It was fun and I’m glad we had a real good time,” Kelly said.

LaMoille's three seniors, Taylor Wamhoff (left), Ella Ryan and Grace Kelly, celebrated senior night with their first win of the season. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Little Giants, who were also seeking their first win, took leads of 7-5, 12-8 and 13-10 in the first set before the Lions got going.

Ryan had a five-point string after a side out, including a pair of aces, to serve the Lions to a 16-13 lead.

Sophomore Jena Monroe hit for two kills and after a side out, hit another spike off the net to give LaMoille a 21-17 edge.

Mariana Moya’s serve for DePue was not returned to draw the Little Giants within 21-19.

Kills by Ryan and Monroe polished off the Lions’ 25-20 opening act.

The Little Giants had another strong start in Game 2 and Moya was in the middle of it. She capped a four-point string with an ace to give DePue a 12-8 lead.

Kelly answered with a five-point string for the Lions with junior Olivia Glasper’s stuff giving LaMoille a 14-12 lead on the back end.

Alaesha Morales served an ace for DePue to tie the game at 14, but that only served to get the Lions going.

Glasper made back-to-back hits for the side out, and Ryan started a four-point run with an ace and deep push. Wamhoff hit for the final point to put the Lions ahead 19-14.

A perfectly placed push by Vivian Lopez drew the Little Giants within 20-17. Glasper for the side out and then served up two aces as the Lions closed out a 25-17 winner.

The three seniors reflected what LaMoille Lions volleyball has meant to them over the past four years as they stood at center court for the final time.

“It means a lot to me and we all have a good time and push ourselves,” Kelly said.

“You know, it means a lot. I played all four years. I’ve dedicated all four years to it. It’s been great,” Ryan said. “I’ve meant a lot of new people and played with great people and played with my friends. It’s just been a fun experience.”

“It takes a lot of time out of our lives for a little bit, but I think it’s definitely worth it when there’s games like this,” Wamhoff said. “There’s such a good energy rush. the whole environment.”