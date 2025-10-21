Cancer-stricken IVAR donor dead at 18

From her sickbed, she raised $25,000 for animal shelters including Illinois Valley Animal Rescue. Avery Chauncey lost her battle with cancer Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (submitted photo)

A Pennsylvania teen who donated money to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue (among thousands of other pet shelters) has succumbed to cancer.

Avery Chauncey, formerly known as Sontheimer, died Tuesday in Corry, Pa. She was 18.

“For 5.5 years, Avery fought the challenges of cancer, always with a beautiful smile, driven by her passion to help animals and the families that loved them,” her family wrote on her Facebook page, Avery’s Pawsitive Change.

“Many of you have been blessed to know her personally, a bright, shining light, who brought such joy and love to so many, people and pets. Truly, to know her, was to love her!”

Avery’s efforts were warmly received locally when IVAR received a $5 gift card in 2020. Executive director Chris Tomsha inquired about the donation and was moved to learn that Avery was battling Ewing sarcoma, yet managed to donate more than $25,000 to 3,000 shelters while undergoing treatments.

“IVAR was one of the first organizations Avery donated to when she started her mission,” Tomsha said. “I watched her through the years in helping so many people and animals. She is running now, healthy and healed, with all the animals she helped save.”

Avery had stated previously that her dream is to open a shelter in an underserved area of northwest Pennsylvania, where she makes her home.

“I love helping animals,” Avery said previously. “I was hoping by sending gift cards to shelters I could help just a little and also an encouraging letter, because animal shelter life is not easy.”

Tomsha alerted IVAR supporters and encouraged all to pray for Avery’s recovery. Initially, the prayers seemed to work – Avery reported in spring 2021 that she was in remission – but the cancer returned the following year.

This past summer, the Corry (Pa.) Journal reported that Avery earned her high school diploma, but soon was put under hospice care.