The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator boys golf’s Kolden Neumann

Winning 188 votes out of 455 cast in an online vote, Streator boys golfer Kolden Neumann is The Times Athlete of the Week.

The Bulldogs senior put in his team’s best round, placing eighth at the 2A U-High Regional with a 78 to lead Streator to advance as a team.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Grace Longmire (Woodland girls volleyball), Connor Medina (Ottawa boys cross country) and Lily Mueller (Seneca girls cross country).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Streator's Kolden Neumann tees off during the Pirate Invitational at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Neumann: My friends call me Neumann.

With the season now just behind you, how do you feel you did, both as a team and as an individual?

Neumann: I think we worked really well together as a team this year! I’m glad we were able to advance to sectionals as a team. Individually, I started off strong, but struggled a bit toward the end. Overall, though, I’m proud of how the season went.

Are you getting out and taking advantage of this late-lasting summer on any area courses? Which ones around the area do you play the most?

Neumann: I played Seneca’s Oak Ridge and Eastwood the most this summer, and I also got to play a few courses down at the Lake of the Ozarks.

What is your best club, and what makes it your best?

Neumann: My best club is my pitching wedge, because I feel like I have the most control with it.

Could you name three of your favorite courses you’ve played?

Neumann: My three favorites are Ozark National, Old Kinderhook and Cinder Ridge.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up? When was the last time you watched it?

Neumann: My favorite cartoon growing up was “Jake and the Neverland Pirates.” It’s been a long time since I’ve watched it.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Neumann: I’d go see Zach Bryan again. I saw him play at The Big House last month, and it was amazing. I’d love to see him there again or at Red Rocks.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Neumann: I’d pick Legacy and order the popcorn chicken.

What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up, and what was your favorite trick-or-treat candy?

Neumann: My favorite costume was Spider-Man, and I always went for the Reese’s first.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Neumann: I got my second hole-in-one this summer at Eastwood, and I always have a piece of gum in my mouth when I play – it helps calm my nerves.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Neumann: I haven’t decided for sure yet, but I’d like to go to college and continue playing golf, or go to trade school for masonry or lineman school and work for ComEd.