Auditions for “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue” Nov. 1 at Stage 212

Open to ages 2nd grade and up; in-person and video auditions accepted

Stage 212 in La Salle will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday production of “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

By Kate Santillan

Stage 212 will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday production of “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle.

The auditions are open to people in second grade and older.

The production will be directed by Jessica Kreiser. Vocal and instrumental auditioners should prepare a 30-second-long Christmas or holiday song cut. The auditions can be performed in person or video-recorded. Participants must fill out an audition form before auditioning online at stage212.org.

Video audition submissions will be due at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. To submit a video audition, email production manager@stage212.org with “Joy to the World Audition” in the subject line.

“Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue” will run from Friday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 7.

For more information, email productionmanager@stage212.org with “Joy to the World” in the subject line.

