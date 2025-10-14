La Salle Office Supply building to be a restaurant

The former La Salle Office Supply, 907 First St., will become a restaurant. The La Salle City Council approved Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, a TIF redevelopment agreement with Dave Hoover, who plans to convert the office building into a fine-dining restaurant called Nova. (Maribeth Wilson)

The former La Salle Office Supply will become a restaurant.

Monday, the La Salle City Council unanimously approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district redevelopment agreement with Dave Hoover, who plans a fine dining restaurant called Nova.

La Salle native David Raccuglia acquired two adjoining units in the 900 block of First Street after the office supply owner retired. Raccuglia still owns the adjoining unit to the east but sold the corner building to Hoover.

“Welcome to La Salle,” Mayor Jeff Grove said.

Hoover wasn’t available Monday for comment but his daughter, Catie, said they acquired the property around February and hope to open Nova in spring 2026.

Separately, the council approved a request from That Guy’s Secret for a special event permit on city-owned property from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 in front of 105 Marquette St. The event features a food truck.

Finally, scooter and e-bike riders are now on notice: another few months and they’ll be held to the same rules as bicyclists – and La Salle police won’t hesitate to issue warnings and, if needed, tickets.

New La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler advised the council that new legislation, effective Jan. 1, 2026, clarifies that scooters and e-bikes will be subject to the same regulations governing bicycles.

In other matters, the council:

-Approved a request from Comcast to install fiber optic cable on existing utility poles along 11th Street between Creve Coeur Street and St. Vincent’s Avenue

-Granted a tag day request by La Salle Elementary School District for Oct. 17-18 at Bucklin and 11th streets

-Granted a raffle license to the La Salle County Democratic Central Committee

-A short-lived power outage was reported around 4 p.m. when a truck struck a pole