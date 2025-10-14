Discover manufacturing career expo set for Oct. 21 at IVCC

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition and collaborators will host its 11th annual Discover Manufacturing Career Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Illinois Valley Community College and various regional manufacturing facilities.

More than 300 local high school students will have the opportunity to connect, explore various manufacturing and IVCC career and educational paths, connect with local industry professionals, take tours, and leave with a clearer understanding of whether manufacturing aligns with their goals. Attendees will also learn about the different types of roles local manufacturers need to fill.

“Learning takes place in different ways for different people,” North Central Regional Betterment Coalition president J. Burt said in a news release. “The Expo provides a chance for kids to experience and anticipate what the real world beyond the walls of education might look like. It has always been true that the most successful people in life have learned that change never stops, and learning never stops. The more we do to improve our students’ chances in life, the better that will be for our current employers and potential future employers.”

The coalition expressed its appreciation to regional manufacturers and partners for their support.

“The college serves as a hub for fulfilling the aspirations of its students. It makes perfect sense that IVCC can bridge that connection through the Expo.” Illinois Valley Community College’s continuing education and business services director, Jennifer Scheri, said in the news release.

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition also issued a special thanks to participating manufacturers GAF, Allegion, Black Bros. Co., Carus LLC, Constellation, Epsilyte, HCC, Inc., SABIC, Machinery Maintenance, Inc., Valley Fabrication, Inc., On-Site Repair Service, Inc., and Vactor Manufacturing.

For more information, email jburt@ncrbc.net or call 815-223-1222.