Bureau County marriages: Sept. 2025

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Claire Jee Yung Springer of Wilmington and William Vincent Van Duyne of Wilmington.

Madalyn Camille Murphy of Tiskilwa and Logan Wayne Mueller of Princeton.

Jamie Lei Forbeck of Lostant and Joseph Thomas Enzenbacher of Lostant.

Dominic Edward Schillaci of Princeton and Asriella Hope Jameson of Princeton.

Angel Skye Ortiz of DePue and Austin James Christmann of DePue.

Marley Emma Kaforski of Serena and Caleb Jon Glenn of Smithville.

Julia Hernandez of DePue and Erick Garcia of DePue.

Charlene Renee Floming of Mineral and Curtis Glenn Crockett of Mineral.

Laine Elizabeth Noel of Peoria and Wesley Allen Maricle of Peoria.

Hayley Rose Short of Mendota and Camryne Fredrick Pohl of Mendota.

Gregory William Zerfas of Bureau and Sarah Lynn Siebert of Bureau.

Tracy Lynn Dutton of Neponset and Jason Paul Kolb of Neponset.

Haley Nicole Shofner of Princeton and Alec Michael Maish of Princeton.

Kendall Marie Kolodziej of Tiskilwa and Zachary Michael Friel of Tiskilwa.