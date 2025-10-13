Local DAR chapter invites community to celebrate USA’s 250th birthday

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Henry is inviting community members to join in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The DAR promotes historical preservation, patriotism and education through programs in all 50 states and seven international chapters. The organization has more than 190,000 members who have traced their lineage to Revolutionary War patriots.

Membership is open to anyone who can prove descent from an ancestor who served in the cause of American independence. The Chief Senachwine Chapter holds regular meetings and supports the national organization’s missions locally.

DAR is a non-political, nonprofit group that offers scholarships and awards recognizing patriotism and citizenship.

Those interested in genealogy, history or patriotism and who want to learn how to prove their lineage can contact the chapter at 815-866-4288 or visit dar.org.