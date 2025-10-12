Princeton Library launches app, scheduling, and streaming services

The Princeton Public Library recently announced three advancements in its technology and services.

The advancements aim to make resource access easier, more flexible, and more engaging for community members.

The library partnered with an outside source to offer a scheduling platform. Residents will be able to reserve rooms, register for events, and remain updated on library programs.

The Princeton Public Library will also offer patrons a mobile app. The app can provide online catalog access, digital resources, and account information. App users will also be able to renew items, carry a digital library card, and place items on hold.

Library cardholders can stream free films, documentaries, and educational videos through Kanopy. Kanopy is an online streaming service.

“These new tools reflect our commitment to making the library accessible beyond our physical walls,” Princeton Public Library director Julie Wayland said in a news release. “We want our patrons to have resources at their fingertips—whether that’s scheduling, streaming, or staying connected through mobile access.”

The services are funded in part by an Illinois State Library technology grant. The $12,500 grant will be used to improve and expand the Princeton Public Library community’s access.

For more information, email help@princetonpl.org, visit princetonpl.org, or call 815-875-1331