Mendota runs well at last home cross country meet: Wednesday’s News Tribune Sports Roundup

Boys cross country

Mendota Last Home Meet: At Mendota, Berat Imeri finished second as the top placer for the host Trojans. Hector Gonzalez ran sixth, Aisaac Arteaga seventh and Spencer Kain ninth for Mendota. Mendota won the team race.

Girls cross country

Mendota Last Home Meet: At Mendota, Lumen Setchell won the individual race in 21:15. Daniela Lovett and Kamryn Rogers finished second and third for Dixon. The Duchesses won the team race.

Boys soccer

Rochelle 3, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Rochelle, the Cavaliers were shut out by the Hubs in an Interstate Eight conference matchup. L-P drops to 13-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

Girls volleyball

Serena d. Earlville, 25-21, 25-12: At Serena, Bailey Miller had eight kills and 18 digs as the Red Raiders fell in the Little Ten Tournament. Addie Scherer added four kills and Audrey Scherer dished out eight assists for Earlville (13-12).

Bureau Valley d. Monmouth United, 25-21, 25-15: At Manlius, the Storm improved to 14-13 overall and 6-1 in the Lincoln Trail with the win over the Red Storm.

Women’s volleyball

IVCC d. Kishwaukee College, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20: At Malta, the Eagles picked up their seventh win of the season with the three-game sweep of the Cougars. IVCC improved to 7-13 overall and 3-4 in league play.