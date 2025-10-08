Swing, Salsa dance classes return to Oglesby this Fall

Introductory dance classes for swing and salsa return this fall through Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department, according to an IVCC news release. (Sarah Nader)

Introductory dance classes for swing and salsa return this fall through Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department, according to an IVCC news release.

“These classes are a great starting point, whether to prepare for a special event, explore a new hobby, or simply savor the joy of dancing,” an IVCC spokesperson said in a news release.

Beginning Swing classes will meet from 7 to 8:15 p.m. over six sessions on Tuesdays, from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16.

Attendees will learn basic patterns, turns and even some fancy footwork to the tune of rock, oldies, country or Big Band music, the news release said.

Salsa classes will meet from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16.

Attendees will discover salsa basics, from the fundamental steps and partner work to timing, turns and spins, during the six sessions, the news release said.

While no previous dance experience is necessary, a partner is required, and both dancers must be registered for the class.

The courses are taught by Jane and Rodney Schomas.

Each series costs $75 and will be held in the Small Gym at Oglesby’s Lincoln School. Classes will not be held on Nov. 11 or Nov. 25 because of the holidays.

For more information or to register, visit ivcc.edu/enroll or call (815) 224-0427.

The Class ID for Beginning Swing Dance is 25257. The Class ID for salsa is 25258.