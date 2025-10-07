Streator man indicted for Sept. 26 home invasion

A Streator man was indicted Tuesday on two counts of home invasion.

Kayden Danley, 18, is alleged to have entered on Sept. 26 a residence in the 700 block of Main Street and, once inside, to have struck the resident with a fist and with a staple gun.

Danley, who was released from custody with GPS monitoring, would face six to 30 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of home invasion, a Class X felony.

He is also charged with criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. A La Salle County grand jury issued indictments on all three charges.

Danley is scheduled to appear on Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

A second suspect, a juvenile, was arrested for home invasion, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest during the same incident. The juvenile was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home and his case is also pending.