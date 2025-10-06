Marseilles Library hosts October kids’ events and board meeting

The Marseilles Public Library has a full slate of October activities for kids and the community. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library has a full slate of October activities for kids and the community.

Preschool Story Time with Ms. Jen will be held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. The themes include pumpkins on Oct. 2, “Not So Scary Monsters” on Oct. 9, Halloween stories on Oct. 16, creepy crawlies and spooky stories on Oct. 23, and a Halloween costume party on Oct. 30. Each session features a craft and snacks.

After-school programs for school-age children take place on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Activities include making monster bookmarks on Oct. 9, crafts and games on Oct. 16, arts and crafts with snacks and games on Oct. 23, and Halloween-themed crafts and games on Oct. 30.

The library will close early at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, and will be closed Monday, Oct. 13, for Columbus Day.

The Adventurers Club, a Dungeons & Dragons gaming group for pre-teens and high school students, meets Saturday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the Library Board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, in the community room.

The Marseilles Public Library is located at 155 E Bluff St. For more information, call 815-795-4437.