Grant supports trumpet masterclasses, concerts by Stephen Hawk at IVCC

A grant from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation helped bring internationally renowned trumpet player Dr. Stephen Hawk to Illinois Valley Community College for masterclasses and concerts. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

A grant from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation helped bring internationally renowned trumpet player Dr. Stephen Hawk to Illinois Valley Community College for masterclasses and concerts.

NCI ARTworks Executive Director Julia Messina presented the grant to IVCC Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Czubachowski and Jazz Wind Ensemble member Laurie Smudzinski, who coordinated the events.

The grant was sponsored in part by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Illinois Arts Council through NCI ARTworks.

An Ottawa native, Hawk has performed with major orchestras and jazz bands across the U.S. and abroad for more than 35 years. His credits include principal trumpet roles with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony Broadway Orchestra, as well as tours with national productions of “The Bodyguard,” “Kinky Boots,” “Aladdin,” and “Tootsie.”

Hawk has also played lead trumpet with jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Woody Herman, Arturo Sandoval, and performed with entertainers including Bob Hope, Ray Charles, and Natalie Cole.