Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Bureau County

A motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 east of the Interstate 180 overpass Thursday night, according to a news release from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 2 to the crash involving a 2011 Harley-Davidson traveling west, Sheriff James Reed said in the release. The motorcycle left the road, causing the rider to lose control and be ejected from the bike.

The rider was taken from the scene and later pronounced dead at OSF St. Clare Hospital in Princeton by Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman. The coroner’s office is withholding the rider’s name pending family notification.

Agencies responding to the crash included the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau County Coroner’s Office, the Princeton Fire Department, Princeton emergency medical services, the Princeton Police Department, the DePue Police Department and Senica Towing.