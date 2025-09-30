The Times Athlete of the Week: Serena’s Payton Twait

In a close vote, Serena boys soccer and boys golf’s Payton Twait won an online poll – garnering 100 of 206 total votes – to be named The Times Athlete of the Week.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Bryer Harris (Ottawa boys golf), Garvi Patel (Streator girls tennis) and Rylie Carlson (Newark girls volleyball).

Weekly ballots go online Monday and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Serena's Payton Twait, puts a header on the ball while playing Earlville. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames? And if so, where did they come from?

Twait: P, because my dad has always called me it.

How old were you when you started playing both soccer and golf, what got you into both sports?

Twait: I was 5 when I started soccer at Harding. I started because my older sister, Paisley, did it, and my best friend, Finn. I started to golf at 9 because my dad (Dain) got me into it.

What have been your best memories so far in both soccer and golf this season and why?

Twait: Scoring two goals in our season soccer opener and placing fourth in the Seneca Invite with an 83.

You can invite three historical figures – past or present, dead or alive – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?

Twait: Kobe Bryant so we could talk basketball and mentality. Scottie Scheffler so we could talk about his experiences in golf. Adam Sandler so he could tell me jokes and talk about his favorite movies he has done.

You can take one skill or talent from a teammate that maybe you feel you don’t have. What skill or talent would that be, and who are you taking it from?

Twait: In soccer, I would take Tanner Faivre’s speed and ball-handling ability. In golf, I would take Beau Raikes’ driver.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Twait: Spanish.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Twait: Jason Aldean at Soldier Field with my girlfriend.

You and the team just scored a big victory and are going out to dinner to celebrate. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Twait: Culvers, and I would get a crispy chicken sandwich basket with fries and a cookie dough concrete mixer.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Twait: I go to church every Sunday with my grandparents.

Do you have any college plans?

Twait: I’m going to Joliet Junior College to major in an agriculture degree.