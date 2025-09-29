La Salle Dems forum tackles healthcare, economy, campaign Reform

State Representative Murri Briel speaks during the inaugural La Salle County Democrats breakfast forum on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. (Maribeth Wilson)

Healthcare, economic disparity, and campaign reform were among the topics discussed during the inaugural La Salle County Democrats forum Saturday at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica.

Saturday’s forum was hosted by La Salle County Democrats. Illinois Valley Community College Professor and College Democrats advisor Mike Phillips introduced each speaker.

U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks during the inaugural La Salle County Democrats breakfast forum on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. (Maribeth Wilson)

Candidates running for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat in the 2026 Democratic primary included: Kevin Ryan; U.S. Reps Robin Kelly, 2nd District and Raja Krishnamoorthi, 8th District. Jump Shepherd is also running but was not present on Saturday.

Other speakers included Paul Nolley, who’s running to replace Republican Darin LaHood in the neighboring 16th Congressional District and State Representative Murri Briel.

Briel focused on what she’s been fighting for since elected, saying her focus is on affordable, reliable energy, internet access and of course, healthcare.

“Finding a way to have healthcare here that is the full gamut of healthcare and not limited based on a hospital’s religious beliefs,” she said.

She said she’s fighting for better conditions for labor, to improve education and get teachers out of the current “horrible” pension situation.

Krishnamoorthi opened the event by describing growing up in an immigrant family and the struggles his family faced, but overcame the challenges by receiving government assistance.

“Every night at the dinner table [my father] would remind us of the following,” he said. “He would say think of the greatness of this country….and whatever the two of you do, my brother and me, just make sure it’s there for the next families who need it.”

Krishnamoorthi said the words of his father became his “North Star” and he continues to fight to pass the blessings bestowed upon his family to the American people.

“But, that American dream, which my family was privileged to attain, is slipping out of grasp for millions of people, if not becoming outright impossible during the chaos of Donald Trump,” he said.

He said the legal immigration system, public housing, education and food stamps are being actively dismantled every single day, under the current administration.

“So, we are confronted with a threshold question as a country,” he said. “What kind of government do we want? Do we want a government that’s there for those fighting to make it or do we want a government primarily catering to those who have it made?”

Kevin Ryan speaks during the inaugural La Salle County Democrats breakfast forum on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ryan, a Chicago Public Schools teacher and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said the problem with politics is money because it prohibits good people from running for office.

“If you’re not independently wealthy, you don’t know somebody independently wealthy connected to a super PAC, you don’t stand a shot,” he said.

Ryan said he is running to redefine the Democratic Party in the primary as the party that prioritizes people over money.

“We start by electing people who care about campaign finance reform than their own electoral success,” he said.

Briel closed by thanking the La Salle County Democrats, the speakers and the audience.

“Thank you to those of you in my district,” she said. “It’s been the honor of my life to fight for you, to believe in you and to listen to you.”