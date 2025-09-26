La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Ashley L. Turano, 42, Earlville, faces retail theft charges. No bond was set; case marked as No Trial Appearance (NTA).

Jermaine T. Fisher, 43, La Salle, charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond denied; remains in pre-trial detention.

Anthony S. Oliver, 41, Marseilles, charged with violating an order of protection. Released pre-trial.

Danielle E. Patnode, 32, Streator, faces unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No bond; NTA.

Chad E. Christensen, 48, Streator, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. No bond; NTA.

Joshua W. Sampson, 37, Ottawa, faces multiple charges including unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and aggravated felony enhancement. No bond; NTA.

Jeffery M. Dolosczyki, 52, Ottawa, charged with theft. No bond; NTA.

Haley N. Buchanan, 26, Ottawa, charged with disorderly conduct. No bond; NTA.

Jacqueline M. Olson, 35, Ottawa, charged with forgery. No bond; NTA.

Richard J. Ruich, 43, Marseilles, charged with retail theft. No bond; NTA.

Alexis S. Wallace, 29, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances. No bond; NTA.

Daniel A. Mondy, 37, Ottawa, charged with aggravated battery. Pre-trial release revoked.

Todd M. Delong, 58, Streator, faces three counts of aggravated battery. No bond; NTA.

Lorenzo L. Strong, 31, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No bond; NTA.

Danny R. Ostby, 41, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances. No bond; NTA.

Jeffrey Delagarza, 41, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Pending detention hearing.

Fredrick E. Chamblis, 33, Ottawa, charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Sanctioned to 30 days.

Joshua A. Davis, 42, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances. Pre-trial release revoked.

Shawnta L. Ferguson, 40, Ottawa, charged with aggravated domestic battery. Pre-trial release denied.

Matthew R. Shick, 37, Harding, charged with unlawful violation of an order of protection. Pre-trial release revoked.

Brianna G. Cook, 20, Naperville, charged with burglary. No bond; NTA.

Jaren E. Phillips, 21, Streator, charged with forgery. No bond; NTA.

Tyler A. Engel, 29, Colona, charged with unlawful possession of cannabis. No bond; NTA.

James R. Vollmar, 43, Grand Ridge, charged with failure to register as a sex offender. No bond; NTA.

Donald N. Lage, 45, Ottawa, charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Released pre-trial.

Sarah M. Kubisak, 33, Sandwich, charged with two counts of aggravated battery. Released pre-trial.

Aric D. Kain, 51, Ottawa, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Chad E. Johnson, 52, Decatur, charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No bond; NTA.

Dylan R. Janke, 22, Ottawa, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances. No bond; NTA.

This week’s docket reflects ongoing efforts by law enforcement and prosecutors to address drug-related offenses, violent crimes, and property crimes in LaSalle County.