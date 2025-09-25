One River Zen names writer, artist for residency in Ottawa

One River Zen in Ottawa, in partnership with the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund, has selected writer Alexandria Braboy and artist David Arthur for an eight-week residency focused on the intersection of art, community, and Zen practices.

Braboy and Arthur will be introduced at a bonfire event Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at One River Zen, 121 E. Prospect Ave. The public is invited to join for cider and an open discussion on Zen and creativity.

Alexandria Braboy (Photo provided by SRCF)

Braboy, from La Salle, holds degrees in creative writing and journalism from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She has worked in journalism and grant writing since 2013 and focuses on storytelling that inspires transformative change.

Arthur, a Springfield native now based near Peoria, is a draftsman, painter, and professional tattoo artist with 20 years of experience. His work spans various styles, with a focus on beauty, nature, and spirituality, using watercolor and alcohol markers.

For more information, contact René Parks Wendinger, administrator of Arts of Starved Rock Country, at rene@srccf.org. The Arts of Starved Rock Country is part of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.