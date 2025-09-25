Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

More of Me Boutique’s grand reopening in Streator this weekend

Shop moves to new location on East Main Street with giveaways

Alana Oelschlager, owner of Forever + a Day: Permanent Jewelry, working at one of her first events at More of Me in Streator.

More of Me is celebrating its move to a new location this weekend. The shop, 212 E. Main St., #1, Streator, is moving just down the street to 316 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Alana Oelschlager)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

More of Me is celebrating its move to a new location this weekend.

The shop, 212 E. Main St., #1, Streator, is moving just down the street to 316 E. Main St.

“Leaving behind the space that has been our home for the last five years is bittersweet. My heart aches with gratitude for Rick and Stephanie Wilkinson, who have shown such kindness and hospitality to me and More of Me during this time,” read a post on the business’s social media. “But with change also comes blessings. What Chris and Sarah Over have done with their building at 316 is nothing short of amazing, and I feel so honored to be stepping into the opportunity they’ve created.”

The grand reopening begins at 3 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will include refreshments and giveaways.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

La Salle County BusinessBusinessEyes on EnterpriseMyWebTimesIllinois Valley Front Headlines