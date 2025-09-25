Hegeler Carus Mansion hosts “The Mansion is NOT Haunted” tour Oct. 23-25

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will once again host the popular “The Mansion is NOT Haunted” Tour on October 23, 24, & 25th, 6-9pm. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus )

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle will host the second annual “The Mansion is NOT Haunted” tour, just in time for Halloween.

The fully immersive experience, including the macabre aspects of death in the Victorian Era, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, according to a Hegeler Carus news release.

Attendees will move through the main floor as costumed guides will entangle them in a web of customs and superstitions unique to the Gilded Age, the news release said.

Appropriate Victorian dress for guests is encouraged but not required (no spiked shoes).

The tour is about a 1-hour tour and guests will be directed in intervals on a first-come, first-served basis.

Persons under 18 are allowed with an adult, but please note that the content is related to Victorian Funeral and Halloween traditions and may be a bit macabre for some audiences (not recommended for those under 10), the news release said.

Tickets for the tour are $40/each or $140/4-pack.

“Last year’s attendance was awesome, and we are expecting an even larger turnout this year,” Laura Walker, Hegeler Carus Foundation Executive Director, said in a news release. “This is not a traditional haunted house, but rather a history-filled Halloween Experience!”

Check out the additional seasonal events as listed on www.hegelercarus.org.