Princeton band teacher Steven Olson a 3-day champ on Jeopardy

Steven Olson, band teacher at Princeton High School and Logan Junior High, met Jeopardy host Ken Jennings (left) when he taped a show in August in Los Angeles. Olson is a 3-day champ heading into the airing of the Wedensday's Sept. 24 show. (Photo provided by Steven Olson)

Steven Olson, a band instructor from Princeton High School and Logan Junior High School, has won his first three games on the popular TV game show Jeopardy.

Olson fulfilled a lifelong dream to be invited to appear on Jeopardy in Los Angeles, which Shaw Local News Network was first to report on Sept. 9.

He first appeared on Friday, Sept. 19, winning $19,602. The PHS band surprised him by playing a rendition of the Jeopardy theme song at halftime of Friday’s football game.

On Monday’s show, he finished first with a winning prize of $26,849.

In his latest show, on Tuesday, Olson ran his totals up to $27,800 before settling for a first-place prize of $10,638 after losing out on $17,162 in the Final Jeopardy round.

His three-day cash prize total stands at $57,089.

Olson is scheduled to appear at 4:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) on WQAD, Channel 8 on the Princeton Comcast network.