IVCC Launches EKG technician training program starting Sept. 30

Illinois Valley Community College will begin a 50-hour EKG Technician Certification Program on Sept. 30 designed to prepare students for roles supporting doctors in detecting heart conditions.

The program trains students to perform electrocardiograms, which record the heart’s electrical activity. It covers anatomy and physiology of the heart, medical terminology, ethics, legal aspects of patient care, electrocardiography, and stress testing.

Students will gain hands-on experience using EKG equipment and participating in clinical lab practices. Upon completing the 20-session course, which runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 11, students will be eligible to take certification exams.

Tuition for the program is $1,299. Students may qualify for a 50% tuition discount through the Noncredit Strategies at Work Grant.

To register, call 815-224-0427 or visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll. Use class ID 25354.