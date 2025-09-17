Singles success sends Streator to 3-2 triumph over Princeton

Streator No. 1 singles player Garvi Patel returns a serve against Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The Princeton Tigresses found a way to win the day’s two closest matches, but the host Streator Bulldogs – powered by a sweep of singles play – won the other three to come out with a 3-2 team victory Tuesday in matchup of old North Central Illinois Conference rivals.

Princeton’s taking two of three doubles matches meant Streator senior singles players Garvi Patel at No. 1 and Isa Gutierrez at No. 2 had to both take care of business on a hot day to notch the team victory. They did exactly that, with Gutierrez defeating Princeton’s Daphnie Grant 6-2, 6-1 while Patel topped Tigresses No. 1 Tessa Carlson 6-1, 6-2.

“My shots were good today, and my serves were maybe OK?” Patel said. “They could have been better, but my angle shots and my volleys were good, and I was [light on] my feet. I didn’t feel like my feet were planted.”

Princeton No. 2 singles player Daphnie Grant eyes a return Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The Bulldogs’ doubles win came at No. 2 in a back-and-forth, competitive match, with the hosts’ Izzi Mahan and Julie Chaudhari picking up a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 decision over the Princeton pairing of Alice Scruggs and Uli Schneider.

In fact, all three doubles matches were quite competitive.

At No. 3 doubles, the Tigresses’ Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen survived a test from Streator’s Remy Coley and Madison Bedeker, 6-4, 7-5. And in the evening’s longest match at No. 2 doubles, Princeton’s Anna Munson and Ava Ellis came back from an opening-set blanking to top the Streator pair of Audrey Arambula and Addie Mahan 0-6, 7-5, 10-7.

“After losing the first set really bad, we knew that we had to prove that we were the better team today,” Munson said. “We just started playing more aggressive.”

“I just kind of had a fire lit under me,” Ellis said of her team’s bounce-back after the 6-0 loss in the opening set. ”I’m competitive, you know, and I really don’t like to lose, so it was just making sure I did the best I can."

Princeton's No. 1 doubles team of Ava Ellis (at left) and Anna Munson play against the host Bulldogs on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Though Princeton lost the overall match, veteran coach Connie Lind – in her final year coaching the team – saw some positives from which her young team can learn and build.

“The [No.] 1 doubles, they never gave up,” Lind said. “Even though the first set wasn’t close at all, they fought back the second set and then took charge the third set and finished it. ...

“We can take something like that into our next match and go from there.”

Streator coach Chuy Arambula – at the opposite end of the coaching spectrum than , this being his first year – said the win was a welcome boost to his team’s confidence as the season begins to wind down toward sectionals.

“We’ve had a rough run the past couple weeks,” Coach Arambula said, “but we’ve also been facing tough competition. Really what it comes down to is minimizing our mistakes, trying to get our first serves in, second serves in and avoiding the net player.

“If we can keep getting better at those things, I think we have a good chance of winning some more matches.”