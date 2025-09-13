Streator’s Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center still for sale

A buyer is still being sought for Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center in Streator. (Derek Barichello — dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A buyer is still being sought for Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center in Streator.

Owner Haley Lentmen announced her intentions to sell the business, 201 E. 12th St., earlier this summer. Initially scheduled to cease operations by Aug. 31, Lentmen said she will continue to offer small events as her schedule allows.

Parties interested in purchasing can contact Lentmen at bizzybeefun@gmail.com.

The building will be listed for lease or rent by mid-September if a sale is not secured.

