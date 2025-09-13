Shaw Local

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider in Spring Valley

Dr. Marisa Kress to offer expanded services, including women’s health and OMT, starting Sept. 14.

Marisa Kress, DO, will begin on Sept. 14, providing access for patients in need of primary care and women’s health services at OSF Medical Group, Primary Care, located at 415 E. 2nd St., Spring Valley.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

OSF HealthCare has added a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve Spring Valley and the surrounding areas, according to an OSF news release.

According to the release, Kress will offer several services, including adult and pediatric medicine, women’s health and obstetrics and osteopathic manipulation treatment (OMT).

She received a Bachelor of Science from Loyola University and her medical degree from Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

New or existing patient appointments with Kress or a member of her care team can be made by calling 815-221-1340.

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.