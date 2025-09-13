New mural brings vibrant energy to The Alley in Ottawa

A colorful mural was recently painted to the facade of The Alley, 1758 Ottawa Ave. Ottawa.

Ottawa artist Jeremy Johnson worked on the bowling-themed mural for a few hours a day for about a month.

“We just said we wanted the building painted with a bowling theme and he came up with it and brought it to us,” said The Alley owners, Cas Siler and Amber Wheeler. “We wanted to give the building some life and he did that for us!”

Johnson has a few murals around Ottawa, including at Berta’s and 229 Spaces.

“Everything is energy, art is energy and I love how murals can create nothing into something very impactful,” Johnson wrote on his Facebook page. “I also love when the communities let you know how much that energy can do for them, too. I really appreciate the amount of support I received while creating this piece.”

