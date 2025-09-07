Engle Lane Theatre staging ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ this week

Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will present the comedy “Moon Over Buffalo”, with performances running through Sept 12.

Set in 1953, the play follows George and Charlotte Hay, two actors trying to revive their careers after a recent flop. Written in 1995, “Moon Over Buffalo” is known for its rapid-fire farce, featuring mistaken identities and quick entrances and exits. The play also marked Carol Burnett’s return to Broadway after a 30-year absence.

Lisa Gifford stars as Charlotte Hay. She said the role allows for “screaming at random intervals” in a way that fits the character. Gifford also highlighted the play’s physical comedy, including sword fighting and scenes from the play “Private Lives.”

The production includes hidden “carrots” — small details on the set linked to the dialogue and characters’ backstories — to engage the audience.

“It’s fast-paced and action-packed with never a dull moment,” Gifford said. “If you don’t laugh out loud at least once, come back another night and try again.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Engle Lane Theatre at 1012 Columbus Road, Streator. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for kids 12 and under and are available now at englelane.org.