Earlville twins win silver for ‘Most Alike’ at Twins Days Festival

Jack Anderson, of Earlville, and his twin brother John, of Las Vegas, Nevada, attended the 50th annual Twins Days Festival on Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, 2025, in Twinsburg, Ohio. (Photo provided by Jack Anderson)

Earlville’s Jack Anderson and his twin brother, John of Las Vegas, earned the silver medal for Most Alike in their age group at the annual Twins Days Festival held Aug. 1-3 in Twinsburg, Ohio.

They have won the gold medal eight times and numerous other silver and bronze medals, according to a press release.

The festival drew about 2,500 sets of twins this year, according to the release.

Started in 1976 with 36 sets of twins, the Twinsdays Festival has grown steadily. As of last year, a total of 88,426 sets of twins and multiples have attended over its five-decade history.