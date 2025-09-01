Work begins on all-inclusive playground at Zearing Park in Princeton

The Princeton Park District has officially begun work on the new all-inclusive playground at Zearing Park. (Photo provided by Princeton Park District)

This project is being funded through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which awarded the Park District a significant Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant in December 2024, the park district said in a news release.

The cost of the project will be split 50/50 between the OSLAD grant and the Park District.

The new playground will feature state-of-the-art, accessible equipment designed for all ages and abilities. It will also include a new underlayment and a sidewalk to ensure seamless access from existing pathways, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to see this project come to life,” Tammy Lange, Executive Director, said in a news release. “This new playground will be a fantastic addition to our community, providing a safe and fun space where everyone can play together.”

Lange said the park district is grateful to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for its support and to the community for its valuable input during the application process.

“Our team, along with Dan Pepin, Community Funding & Planning Services, has worked together for nearly 2 years to bring this project to this point,” she said.

Construction will depend a lot on the weather, the news release said. However, it is expected to be complete by fall 2025.

For everyone’s safety, the park district asks the public to stay clear of the construction area. There will be a grand opening celebration once the playground is ready for use.