Henry unveils marker honoring Lincoln’s 1858 visit

The City of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony Aug. 23 to unveil a commemorative marker honoring Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 visit during his U.S. Senate campaign.
About 75 people attended, including students, city officials and DAR members, according to a Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA news release.
The event featured a flag presentation by the American Legion, historical reenactments, campaign music and remarks from local leaders.
Mayor Jeff Bergfeld joined Emcee Sharon Bittner, Registrar of the Chief Senachwine Chapter and Co-chair and Chapter Regent Jean Galetti in unveiling the marker, which was funded in part by a DAR grant and placed in Central Park.