Henry unveils marker honoring Lincoln’s 1858 visit

DAR and City of Henry host ceremony with students, reenactment, and historic tribute

The City of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony Aug. 23 to unveil a commemorative marker honoring Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 visit during his U.S. Senate campaign.

The City of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony Aug. 23 to unveil a commemorative marker honoring Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 visit during his U.S. Senate campaign. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

About 75 people attended, including students, city officials and DAR members, according to a Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA news release.

The event featured a flag presentation by the American Legion, historical reenactments, campaign music and remarks from local leaders.

Mayor Jeff Bergfeld joined Emcee Sharon Bittner, Registrar of the Chief Senachwine Chapter and Co-chair and Chapter Regent Jean Galetti in unveiling the marker, which was funded in part by a DAR grant and placed in Central Park.

