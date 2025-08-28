Illinois Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Show returns to Peru Mall next week

The Illinois Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Show will return next week on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with former 1980s Cubs and White Sox pitcher Randy Martz being present for autographs.
Martz posted a 3.78 ERA over 68 games in his four-year career, spending his first three seasons with the Cubs and last with the White Sox.
He will be signing from noon to 1 p.m.
More than 80 tables are expected to be at the mall and admission is free.