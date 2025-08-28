Illinois Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Show returns to Peru Mall next week

The Illinois Valley Sports Card and Collectibles Show returns to the Peru Mall next Saturday, Sept. 6. Scan the QR code for show information or to request vendor tables. (Photo Provided By Dave Marvin)

The Illinois Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Show will return next week on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with former 1980s Cubs and White Sox pitcher Randy Martz being present for autographs.

Martz posted a 3.78 ERA over 68 games in his four-year career, spending his first three seasons with the Cubs and last with the White Sox.

He will be signing from noon to 1 p.m.

More than 80 tables are expected to be at the mall and admission is free.