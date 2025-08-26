Mendota’s Tri-County Fair set to open Thursday

Peyton Woods and Micky Rowland feed animals on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at the Tri County Fair in Mendota. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The Tri-County Fair returns this week, bringing four days of entertainment to Mendota when it opens this Thursday, Aug. 28.

Among the planned events and races throughout the week, this year’s fair will offer carnival rides, a petting zoo and family-friendly activities along with food, drinks and a beer garden.

Specifically for grandstand events, Dirt drags will kick off the fair on Thursday. Gates and registration open at 4 p.m. with races beginning at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 405 First Ave.

Grandstand admission is $10, and pit passes are $20.

The fair will also feature truck pulling on Friday. The competition begins at 7 p.m., with spectators encouraged to arrive early for seating.

To start the weekend, Megacross motorcycle racing will return on Saturday. Gates open at 1 p.m., with a riders meeting at 4 p.m.

Racing will begin immediately afterward. Grandstand seating is free.

Stock car races will be held Sunday, Aug. 31. Gates open at 3 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6 p.m.

Grandstand seating is $10, and pit passes are $30.

A fireworks show will follow the races on the fair’s last day. The band Free Beer and Chicken will perform live from 8 to 11 p.m. in the beer garden.

According to their Facebook page, discounted passes are available if purchased before Thursday.

A Mega Pass, available for $80, includes unlimited carnival rides every day of the fair along with admission to all grandstand events. A Carnival Pass, priced at $50, covers unlimited carnival rides only.

The fair is also offering a pre-fair bargain bundle - buy four event tickets and receive one free. Each ticket, valued at $10, can be used for any event.

Bargain bundle sales end at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28. For more information, call or text 815-539-7974.

Admission to the fairgrounds and parking are free each day.

Tickets are available at the secretary’s office from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.