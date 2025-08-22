Garden’s Gate in Ottawa relocating to a new farm location

Garden’s Gate in Ottawa is moving to a new location.

Garden’s Gate in Ottawa is moving to a new location.

An announcement on the business’s Facebook page indicated the garden center is moving to a farm.

The location at 611 Dayton Road is closed and more details on the new location will be announced soon.

Stephanie and Dave Stacy took ownership of Garden’s Gate in 2009.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.