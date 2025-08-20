Aerial ag: UAVs taking on crop dusting duties in Northern Illinois fields

Tyce Barkman of Sweetwater Technologies inserts a new battery into a DJ AGRAS T40 drone as Brodie Jagers fills DRONEZONE, a product containing fungicide, insecticide, and herbicide applications into a 18.5 gallon tank on a farm on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 outside of Amboy. New hi-tech drone technology throughtout Northern Illinois is providing more accurate and precise aerial application then the average crop duster. The spray airplane hasn’t made it’s final approach yet but there's a possibility it may disappear in our lifetimes. (Scott Anderson)

Each summer, the skies around the Illinois Valley fill with yellow planes dodging power lines, making loud, distinctive sounds and spraying crop fields with pesticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Recently, they’ve been joined by unmanned aircraft buzzing through the fields. Large drones or unmanned aerial vehicles are popping up alongside the ears of corn throughout Northern Illinois.

The UAV’s are applying pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers, water, dry fertilizer or other crop treatments with precision and accuracy.

Mike Pack, drone operator at Sun Ag Inc. in McNabb, uses a DJ AGRAS T40 that combines mapping, spraying and spreading functions, while using a UHD camera and adjustable gimbal to enable easy capture the desired view.

“The drone has a 10-gallon tank and can provide two gallons of coverage per acre,” said Pack. “The operation is fully programmable and it will fly and spray by itself.“

Battery life can be a hindrance, however, as the unit only provides a seven-minute flight time.

“Remote pilots need to constantly keep batteries charged and have an abundance of them,” Pack said.

Agriculture companies with drones need to have trained professionals, and remote pilots must pass the Federal Aviation Administration exams that govern the use of aircraft, including drones, to dispense or spray substances. While remote pilots are exempted from some rules that don’t apply to unmanned aircraft, the FAA certificate is the same.

Silas Steiner owner of Thrive spray drone service and Christian Miller pilot, perform routine maintenance on a DJI XAG P150 drone while spraying an application on Monday, July 28, 2025 near Wenona. The drone weighs a little over 100 lbs empty but can weigh as much as 250 pounds. The 18.5 gallon liquid spray tank can be equipped with a broadcast spreader hopper that can hold up to 150 pounds of dry material. The drone can cover up to 9 acres on a single tank of liquid and up to 55 acres an hour in perfect conditions. "We use these drones for spraying all types of pesticides including, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and nutritional/fertilizer products. We also use these drones to spread dry products such as small seeds and cover crops," said Steiner. (Scott Anderson)

Agriculture remote pilots are also licensed aerial pesticide applicators through the Illinois Department of Agriculture and must be insured.

Silas Steiner went into the spray drone business in 2023 while launching his company Thrive, located in El Paso, Illinois. Steiner has always been passionate about agriculture and fascinated by the growing industry of precision technology using drones. Steiner thinks the current technology won’t replace the airplane but is much safer.

“While drones have and will keep getting bigger and faster, it takes a fleet of multiple drones to be able to spray as many acres as a single airplane or helicopter can in a single day,” Steiner said. “Unmanned aircraft have their advantage when it comes to getting closer to tree lines, power lines and any other obstacles that may be in or border a field. Drones are also a much safer option. While we still have to be cautious when landing and filling the drones there is little risk of a pilot getting hurt during the operation.”

Drones and helicopters that carry aerial application can have a greater impact on the accuracy of the spray. The company is a precision agriculture company offering drone application services, business development for drone operators, and custom-formulated drone-specific products.

Silas Steiner owner of Thrive spray drone service, flies a DJI XAG P150 drone while spraying an application on Monday, July 28, 2025 near Wenona. "We are still a very long way off from unmanned aircraft replacing manned aircraft. Drones are another tool in the bag to give precise spray applications but with the efficiency gap between a drone and an airplane I don't see manned aircraft leaving anytime soon," said Steiner. (Scott Anderson)

Tyce Barkman, an employee at SweetWater Technologies Powered by Gripp in Wyanet, doesn’t think drones will take over everything, but they’ll have an impact.

“I believe drones will someday replace the airplane but not the helicopter,” Barkman said.

The future of using drones for aerial applications has its advantages and disadvantages. The crop duster hasn’t made its final approach yet, but with the use of drones, it is possible it may disappear.

