Where’s the worst road or corner in your town?

An aerial view of the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and May Road on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 in Peru. The intersection sees some of the most accidents. (Scott Anderson)

It’s one of the most notorious intersections not only in Peru but in the Illinois Valley.

Route 251 at May Road is a long-running spot for Peru police. Situated north of Interstate 80, the red lights at the two intersections can play tricks on motorists’ eyes and lead to collisions.

“It’s probably one of our most congested areas in town as well as a big source of accidents,” Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said. “If motorists could just be more aware of which stoplight they need to see, that would help.”

As for those traveling eastbound and westbound May Road, it’s critically important to activate turn signals and to be aware of vehicles entering the interchange.

Mindful of the fast-approaching change in seasons – frost and snow aren’t as far off as the mercury might suggest – area police chiefs remind motorists there are spots that demand extra caution. The chiefs had no difficulty naming the roads and corners where they’d like to see changes or at least more vigilant drivers.

La Salle

Richard Hallett Road is better known as the “Utica shortcut” but the northern half of the road sits within La Salle’s corporate limits and its junction with U.S. 6 sits atop La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski’s watch list.

“Route 6 at the Utica shortcut can be a dangerous intersection,” said Smudzinski, who’s tended to more wrecks there than he cares to remember. “It’s hard to determine the speed from eastbound and westbound cars when pulling out onto Route 6.”

Nearer to the city’s center, Smudzinski would like to see some trees removed at St. Vincent’s Avenue and 24th Street. Signage and foliage, particularly at the northwest corner, can impede motorists’ vision.

Smudzinski also urged caution at the intersections of Crosat Street and Fifth Street (U.S. 6), thanks to speeds on Fifth and a “hindered view” at the southwest corner, and on Crosat at Third, where parked cars can impede the view of oncoming traffic.

Mendota

Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said the problem spot is the junction of Route 251 and U.S. 52 north of the Civic Center.

The intersection sees a variety of traffic – especially before and after school – and Martin urged motorists to slow down, stay off their phones and leave extra following distance.

“I don’t know why they haven’t put a light there,” Martin said. “There’ve been several crashes.”

Ottawa

Ottawa Police Chief Mike Cheatham said a data analysis of the 350 year-to-date crash reports shows five problem spots. Four are on Columbus Street (Route 23) at the intersections of Norris Drive (U.S. 6), Etna Road, Stevenson Road and the Interstate 80 interchange. The fifth is La Salle Street, a Norris Drive (U.S. 6) and Cheatham gave a mention to State Street (Route 23) at Center Street.

“Although the desire of the department is to see the number of traffic crash reports decline,” Cheatham said, “at this point, 2025 would appear to be trending even with the last two years.”

Princeton

Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said the city doesn’t have any roadways that he considers “dangerous,” as there are no streets within city limits posted over 35 mph.

“We get complaints about the four-way stop sign at Zearing Park and Euclid Street, but they aren’t accident-related,” Kammerer said. “We put flashing red lights on the stop signs at that intersection and we have extra patrols there when possible.”

Nevertheless, Kammerer issued a reminder that, with schools ready to start, city street crews have been re-painting the yellow curbs and crosswalks in order to make the walk to school safer for children. Police will step up patrols in the school zones and heavy pedestrian traffic areas.

“Passing of school buses is also something we pay close attention to,” he said, “especially the first few weeks of school while people get acclimated to the routine.”

Spring Valley

Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said the sore spot in his jurisdiction is the Spring Valley “curves,” the winding and sloping stretch of U.S. 6 between the Webster Park section and the old St. Margaret’s Hospital.

“They are a focal point during winter weather as we have had numerous accidents and backups on the road,” Curran said.

Streator

Streator Chief John Franklin said one of the problem spots is at the intersection of Bloomington Street (Route 23) and Oakley Avenue. Franklin knows it’s a problem spot because he once had an inattentive motorist crash into him.

Franklin said he also urges caution around the McDonald’s, where motorists too frequently are inattentive when backing up.

“I want people to be more careful backing out of parking spaces and parking lots,” he said. “Most cars do have backup cameras, but they’re of no use if people don’t use them or if they don’t turn around and look before backing.

“And those crashes take officers off the street who could be dealing with more serious offenses.”

Utica

Utica Police Chief James Mandujano cautions motorists using the portion of Route 178 north of the junction of Richard Hallett Road.

“The only road I believe is hazardous is Route 178 north and southbound near the cemeteries, up and down the hill,” Mandujano said. “It is dangerous after it rains and when it snows.”