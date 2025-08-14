Utica Public Library announces upcoming programs

Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., announced several upcoming free events.

Hearty Soups & Stews - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9

A representative of the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness will give a presentation on hearty soups and stews that will be sure to warm you on those cold nights. To reserve a spot, call 815-667-4509.

Utica Fire Protection District - 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

The Utica Fire Protection District will give a presentation and read a story for Fire Prevention Week. For questions, call 815-667-4509.

Eating For Bone Health - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

A representative of the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness will give a presentation on dietary improvements for healthy bones. To reserve a spot, call 815-667-4509.